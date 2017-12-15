Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss asked to clarify comments about Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked to clarify the comments he made before Sunday’s derby defeat by Manchester City.

The Football Association has requested observations from the Portuguese regarding his pre-match news conference on the Friday before the game.

Mourinho suggested City players go to ground easily, saying: “A little bit of wind and they fall.”

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday to respond to the FA.

Mourinho, 54, also said he did not think he would be allowed to make to make a political statement on the touchline like Guardiola, who has recently worn a yellow ribbon – a symbol of protest against the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

United went on to lose the game 2-1 at Old Trafford, which sent City 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Mourinho had milk thrown at him outside the Old Trafford dressing rooms after objecting to City’s post-match celebrations and said the incident was “a question of diversity in behaviour, diversity in education”.

bbc.com