Steve Bannon: Republican knives out for ex-Trump aide

But despite all the criticism, Mr Bannon is defiant.

An unnamed source close to him told Bloomberg: “This doesn’t stop Steve’s war against the establishment.

“All it does is pour gasoline on top of it.”

Representative King launched a highly personal attack on Mr Bannon on Wednesday morning.

The Republican congressman tweeted: “After Alabama disaster GOP [the Republican party] must do right thing and DUMP Steve Bannon.”

He added: “If we are to Make America Great Again for all Americans, Bannon must go! And go NOW!!”

Mr King later appeared on CNN to say the former Trump adviser “looks like some kind of dishevelled drunk that wandered onto the political stage”, even though Mr Bannon reportedly abstains from alcohol.

The congressman also attacked Mr Bannon’s “weird alt-right views”, which he said did not represent conservative values.

He added that he blames the election loss in Alabama on voters’ “revulsion” towards Mr Bannon.

Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger referred to Mr Bannon as a “RINO”, a derogatory term meaning Republican in name only.

“His morally inept strategies are unwelcome here. #YoureFired,” Mr Kinzinger tweeted.

Steve Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, a political group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, piled in, too.

“Not only did Steve Bannon cost us a critical Senate seat in one of the most Republican states in the country, but he also dragged the president of the United States into his fiasco,” he said in a statement.

“This is a brutal reminder that candidate quality matters regardless of where you are running.”