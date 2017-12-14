‘Homeless’ man found €300,000 in Paris airport

A man who chanced upon hundreds of thousands of euros after leaning on a door at Charles de Gaulle airport in France is thought to have been homeless.

Local police say they recognised him in security footage as one of many people who sleep rough near the airport.

The door of the Loomis cash management company in terminal 2F had been left unlocked and the man, in his fifties, walked back out with two bags of cash.

He is now being sought by police.

At about 17:30 (16:30 GMT) last Friday, an alarm sounded at the cash management company’s offices.

Officers who checked the security footage found that the man had been searching bins outside the office and looked surprised when the door he leaned on opened. He went inside and re-emerged seconds later carrying the two bags.

The man left a suitcase behind, but nothing in it has given his identity away.

The cash he took totalled €300,000 (£260,000).

A source close to the case was quoted in Le Parisien as saying: “This is indeed quite fortuitous.

“This homeless man benefited from a combination of circumstances to land himself a huge Christmas present.”