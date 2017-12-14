Alabama election: Trump says Senate loss proves him right

US President Donald Trump has distanced himself from Roy Moore after the Republican suffered a historic defeat for the party in conservative Alabama.

The victory for Democrat Doug Jones narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49, which could complicate Mr Trump’s legislative plans.

Mr Moore’s campaign was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women, which he denied.

Mr Jones is the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat for Alabama in 25 years.

Despite top Republicans deserting ultra-conservative Mr Moore amid claims of child molestation, the US president had offered his full endorsement.

In his first reaction on Twitter, Mr Trump congratulated the Democratic victor Mr Jones.

But he went on to remind his followers that he initially supported Mr Moore’s mainstream Republican opponent, Luther Strange, in the party’s primary election.

