Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

Substitute Ashley Barnes’ late winner ensured Burnley’s remarkable start to the season continued as they moved into fourth place in the Premier League with victory over Stoke at Turf Moor.

Barring the first two games of this season, this is the highest the Clarets have been in the top flight since March 1975.

Barnes’ strike – after the ball ricocheted off team-mate Scott Arfield – was one of few clear-cut chances in the match, with Stoke’s Peter Crouch hitting the post early on.

Sean Dyche’s side climb into the Champions League places above Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool – who all play on Wednesday – while Stoke stay 15th.

Since 2003, the only club to have qualified for the Champions League other than those in the top six after last weekend was Leicester in 2016.

Burnley – good in a tight spot

Burnley were not at their best for much of the game – perhaps inhibited by the prospect of leapfrogging some of the Premier League’s biggest names, even if only for 24 hours.

Steven Defour was the only Clarets player to have a shot on target prior to Barnes’ decisive strike – his second goal of the season. Indeed the most alarming moment for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland in the first half came when he fumbled the slippery ball from a looping cross, but he quickly recovered.

But it was a typically determined display by Dyche’s side, whose eighth clean sheet of the season is only bettered by Manchester United’s nine.

A sixth 1-0 win of 2017-18 shows how well they can close out tight games and they are 14 points and 12 places better off than after 17 games last season.

Dizzy heights and European nights?

Burnley’s climb into the top four will have some fans dreaming of the return of European football to Turf Moor.

The Clarets’ last European venture was in the Fairs Cup in 1966-67, six years after a memorable flirtation with the European Cup.

Winning the league in 1960 put Harry Potts’ side into Europe’s elite club competition – and they won both of their home matches.

But, after beating Reims on aggregate, defeat by Hamburg in the quarter-finals brought an end to their first European adventure.

They looked well placed to return in 1975, but having climbed into the top three on 21 March, a side featuring players such as Leighton James and Brian Flynn eventually finished 10th.