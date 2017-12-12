New York attack: What do we know about Akayed Ullah?

What do we know about the man suspected of trying to bomb New York City’s main bus terminal?

The suspected bomber was 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

Mr O’Neill said he was wearing an “improvised, low-tech, explosive device attached to his body”, which he detonated intentionally.

The bomber suffered burns and other wounds and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Ullah came from Chittagong, Bangladesh and entered the US with his parents and siblings in 2011 on an immigrant visa, according to CBS News.

Bangladesh is not one of the six countries affected by President Trump’s travel ban.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Ullah had entered the US as a result of a policy allowing migration based on family ties.

Mr Trump wants to end this policy – and Mrs Sanders said his plan would “have prevented this individual coming to the United States”.

Ullah became a permanent US resident, living in Brooklyn, New York City. Bangladeshi police said he last visited the country on 8 September.

Law enforcement officials in the US told the Associated Press news agency that Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State group – but had not had direct contact with them.

Mr O’Neill said Ullah “did make statements but we’re not going to talk about that right now”.

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission told CNN that Ullah held a taxi driver’s licence from March 2012 to March 2015.

He did not drive a New York yellow taxi or for Uber.

The Inspector General of Police in Bangladesh, AKM Shahidul Haque, said Ullah had no criminal record in Bangladesh.

