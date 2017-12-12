California’s Thomas Fire scorches area larger than New York City

The most destructive wildfire raging in southern California has expanded significantly, scorching an area larger than New York City.

The Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties has consumed 230,000 acres (930 sq km) in the past week.

Fanned by strong winds, it has become the fifth largest wildfire in recorded state history after it grew by more than 50,000 acres in a day.

Residents in coastal beach communities have been ordered to leave.

On Sunday, firefighters reported that 15% of the blaze had been contained but were forced to downgrade that to 10% as it continued to spread.

“This is a menacing fire, certainly, but we have a lot of people working very diligently to bring it under control,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

Thousands of firefighters are working round the clock to tackle the blaze, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The containment operation is not only being hampered by dry winds. It is proving challenging for firefighters because of the location and mountainous terrain.

Firefighters face challenging conditions to contain the Thomas fire

An analyst with the California fire protection department, Tim Chavez, said the emergency services were struggling because “a hot interior” was in parts practically meeting the ocean, making access difficult.

“It’s just a very difficult place to fight fire,” Mr Chavez said, adding: “It’s very dangerous and has a historical record of multiple fatalities occurring over the years.”

The other fires hitting California are largely controlled, but 200,000 people have evacuated their homes and some 800 buildings have been destroyed since 4 December.

Evacuation orders were issued overnight on Sunday for parts of Carpinteria close to Los Padres National Forest, about 100 miles (160km) northwest of Los Angeles.

Forecasters said wind speeds were expected to increase throughout the day, before dying down again overnight.

The local fire department tweeted pictures of a wall of flames advancing on homes on the outskirts of Carpinteria early on Sunday morning.

A member of the emergency services in Carpinteria said he would continue working alongside his colleagues until the fire was under complete control.”What they did last night was amazing,” firefighter Michael Gallagher said, adding: “They saved this entire community. “We’ve been up, I’m at 29 hours straight, every other day… we are exhausted, but they’re not coming off until this is done.”