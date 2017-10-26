Activists go on trial in Turkey on terror charges

Ten of 11 human rights activists on trial in Turkey on alleged terror charges, including a senior Amnesty International official, have been released on bail.

Among those on trial are a German and a Swedish national.

They each face up to 15 years in jail on charges that include membership of and giving aid to an armed terror group. They deny the charges.

Amnesty says the case is a politically motivated attempt to silence critics.

The court order to allow the release of the defendants, including the director of Amnesty Turkey Idil Eser, follows the earlier granting of bail to two other activists.

They have been permitted conditional release during the duration of their trial pending the verdict. The next hearing is due to take place on 22 November.

Another activist on trial is Amnesty Turkey’s chairman, Taner Kilic, who was held in June in the coastal province of Izmir and faces charges in an additional case. Mr Kilic remains in custody.

In a statement released on Wednesday Salil Shetty, Amnesty’s secretary general, said it was time to “take a brief moment to celebrate”.

“Today, finally, we celebrate that our friends and colleagues can go back with their loved ones and can sleep in their own beds for the first time in almost four months,” she said.

The case has raised further concerns over freedom of expression in Turkey, the BBC’s Selin Girit reports.

The country is still ruled under the state of emergency imposed after last year’s failed coup attempt.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested and 120,000 sacked or suspended in the aftermath of the failed coup.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the measures are essential to maintain stability.

He accuses US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen of instigating the coup attempt – a charge the cleric denies.

