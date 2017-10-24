Ronald Koeman: Sacked Everton manager ‘couldn’t lift players’

Ronald Koeman’s failure to inspire his Everton players probably cost him his job, says former defender Michael Ball.

The Toffees sacked Koeman as manager on Monday after a 5-2 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday left them third from bottom in the Premier League.

Ex-England international Ball, who played under Koeman at PSV Eindhoven, told BBC Sport: “Ronald is great when things are going well.

“When results go bad he doesn’t seem to know how to improve and lift players.”

He added: “He’s very blunt and painfully honest sometimes, but when you’re getting results it’s OK.

“When things aren’t going well he struggles with his mannerisms. You never get a pat on the back.

“Some players rise to that treatment and others, rightly or wrongly, can’t deal with it.”

Fellow former Everton players Pat Nevin and Alan Stubbs also questioned Koeman’s handling of the team.

Nevin, who played for the Toffees between 1988 and 1992, said there “isn’t an understanding” in the team, while Stubbs, who made 192 appearances for the club across two spells, said the players “look confused”.

Everton finished seventh last season, Koeman’s first in charge following two years at Southampton.

Everton have won only twice in the league this term, have taken only one point from a possible nine in the Europa League and and have not won in five games in all competitions.

“Under pressure, you need to figure out a style of play and work on getting better at it, but he never had that this season,” said 38-year-old Ball.

“You could never second-guess his team or how they would play. Against Arsenal he was playing a right-sided midfielder in centre midfield and the game before that he had a right-back, Cuco Martina, at left-back.

“Everton were easy to play against. Whoever comes in now, even if it’s temporary, will be able to improve things just by having a consistent way of playing and using players in their right roles.”

