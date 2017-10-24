Myeshia Johnson: Soldier’s widow says Trump made me cry

The widow of a dead US soldier says Donald Trump could not remember her husband’s name when he phoned to offer condolences.

Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt La David Johnson, told ABC News the president’s “stumbling” and tone “made me cry”.

But President Trump said that he had used Sgt Johnson’s name “without hesitation” and described the conversation as “very respectful”.

Sgt Johnson was killed in Niger by Islamist militants this month.

President Trump’s call of condolence made headlines last week when Democratic congresswoman Frederica Wilson – who had heard it along with the family – accused him of insensitivity.

Myeshia Johnson appeared to confirm Ms Wilson’s assertion that Mr Trump had told her her husband had known what he had signed up for when joining the military.

“The president said that he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways… It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it,” she said.

“He had my husband’s report in front of him, and that’s when he actually said La David. I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name.”

“If my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” she added.

