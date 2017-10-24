Anger over a 100-year-old tribal artist at a tattoo show

Excitement and fervour at a colourful tattoo show in the Philippines turned into outrage after a celebrated tribal artist’s appearance was criticised for being “blatantly exploitive”. But is it all so simple?

Legendary tattoo master Whang-Od was transported from her tribal village of Buscalan to the capital for the Manila FAME trade show, with the help of the Philippine Army and Air Force.

The centenarian, believed to be the country’s oldest traditional tattoo artist, performed her ancient craft of hand-tapped Filipino tattoos at the weekend event.

Whang-Od hails from a remote mountain tribe in the hills of northern Kalinga province.

Her artistry has seen her credited with “single-handedly keeping an ancient tradition alive”. Using just a few simple tools (thorns from a pomelo tree, bamboo sticks and coal), she has spent the past eight decades inking not only headhunting warriors and women of her tribe but a new wave of “tattoo tourists” like Carlo Mangoba, 34.

“My tattoo (of a serpent eagle) is a sign of honour and the mark of someone willing to make the difficult trip up north to meet the great master Whang-Od,” he shared with BBC News.

“After all, she is already widely regarded as a great Filipina artist and icon.”

To many Filipinos, the elderly Whang-Od symbolises a dying ancient tradition

With a focus on “celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines”, organising director Clayton Tugonon said that the institution wanted to support her uniquely, traditional art.

“She symbolises the pure talent of Filipinos,” he said in a statement to the BBC, adding that her invitation was “sought through proper channels”, which included village elders and indigenous committees.

Bearing in mind her health and age, a “dedicated medical team” certified that she was fit to travel. Ambulances were also placed on standby throughout the two-day event, Mr Tugonon added.

But was flying this tattoo legend out to Manila more beneficial to her art or the organisers?

The issues at play are difficult. While organisers have insisted that all money will go to her tribe, many netizens felt having the famed tribal tattoo master work at the trade show was “a blatant act of exploitation”.

In a photo that swiftly went viral on Facebook, Whang-Od was photographed sleeping at a panel conference at the event.

It drew tens of thousands of angry reactions from Filipinos on the site, who speculated that she was being ill treated and “exploited” for her craft.

