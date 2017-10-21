Islamic State and the crisis in Iraq and Syria in maps

The defeat of IS in the de facto capital of its self-styled “caliphate” is being seen as another significant victory in the battle to force the jihadist group out of Iraq and Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance launched its assault on Raqqa in June, a month before Iraqi pro-government forces declared that the city of Mosul had been “liberated” following a nine-month offensive with air and ground support from a US-led multinational coalition.

Iraqi forces have also recently cleared the IS strongholds of Tal Afar and Hawija, leaving the jihadists in control of a sliver of land along the Euphrates river valley in the western desert, near the border with Syria.

IS still controls large parts of the valley in the neighbouring Syrian province of Deir al-Zour, but it is under pressure there from the SDF and Syrian pro-government forces. The latter are backed by Russian air strikes and fighters from Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Raqqa was the first big city captured by IS in Syria in early 2014. The group went on to seize a large swathes of the country, from the border with Iraq in the east up to Aleppo and the Turkish border in the north-west.

In Iraq, IS fighters overran Mosul in June 2014 and then moved southwards towards the capital Baghdad, routing the Iraqi army and threatening to eradicate the country’s many ethnic and religious minorities.

At its peak, some 10 million people were living in territory under IS control.

bbc.com