Student plunges 200ft to her death after jumping on cliff edge for photo

Korean Hyewon Kim, 23, jumped in the air near the edge of a crumbling cliff then lost her footing before the fatal fall.

A student plunged 200ft to her death after jumping near a cliff edge for a photo, an inquest heard.

South Korean student Hyewon Kim, 23, asked a stranger to take her picture at the Seven Sisters cliffs in East Sussex.

But after jumping in the air, she lost her footing on the crumbling cliff edge and tragically fell 200ft (60m).

The hearing was told Ms Kim had been in the UK studying English at the time of her death.

Eastbourne senior coroner Alan Craze recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

Speaking after the inquest, Mark Webb, of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This was an incredibly sad incident leading to the unnecessary loss of a very young life.

“What we would say is to urge people to stay well away from cliff edges.

“The day before this incident we had a very severe rock fall in the same sort of area, so it’s clear some of these cliff edges can be very unstable.”

Ms Kim took a trip to Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex, alone on June 22 this year.

The inquest was told she suffered catastrophic injuries when she fell from the chalk cliffs.

Several large sections of the Seven Sisters have collapsed into the sea over recent months.

Signs warning about the instability of the cliffs are already in place nearby on nearby footpaths.

But in July Seaford Town Council rejected a move to install more signs in foreign languages.

Craig Williams, from the town council, said the decision was made by several councils, the coastguard and the South Downs National Park Authority.

He added: “We’ve decided to keep the signs as they are; we felt more would just confuse matters. Instead we’ve tackled this at source.

“We’ve been approaching coach companies and tour operators who run trips to the area and take people up on the cliffs to discuss having plans in place to warn people.”

