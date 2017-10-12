Harvey Weinstein: The accusers’ stories

A string of actresses have come forward to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

Together, the claims build up a picture of one of the most powerful men in the industry exerting pressure on younger women at the start of their careers, often in hotel rooms and offices.

The suggestions – spoken or unspoken – were that he could advance their careers if they went along with him. Or he could do serious damage to their dreams if they did not.

He has admitted his behaviour has “caused a lot of pain” but has described many of the allegations against him as “patently false”.

His spokesperson has said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied” and there were “never any acts of retaliation” against women who turned him down.

Here are some of those who have made allegations against him.

