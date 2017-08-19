Two people have been killed and at least six others wounded in a stabbing in Turku in south-west Finland, say police.

Police, who were on the scene within minutes, shot the suspected attacker and arrested him.

He has been taken into custody.

The attack took place in the Puutori-Market Square area of Turku. Police initially asked people to stay away from the city centre but then said the incident was over.

All the victims were described by police as adults and three were in intensive care, Finnish media said. One of the victims, a woman, was stabbed several times in the neck in the market square.

Interior Minister Paula Risikko described the suspect as “foreign-looking” and linked the attack to the murder of 14 people in Barcelona. Finnish authorities have said, however, that it is too early to describe the incident as terrorism.

The attack was over in a matter of minutes.

Police said the alarm was raised at 16:02 local time (13:02 GMT) when a man was reported to have attacked passers-by with a knife in the centre of Turku. Witnesses said he then ran to a nearby square and stabbed more people before he was shot in the thigh. Police said he was arrested at 16:05.

Was it a lone attack?

Eyewitness Jesse Brown told the BBC: “I saw police shoot a person, a man I think. People were running and there was talk about a knife attack, possibly multiple perpetrators.”

Later, a spokesman for Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said that while the authorities were trying to find out if there were others involved, it was likely that the suspect had been acting alone.

Image copyright SASKIA MERELLE

Image caption Emergency vehicles cordoned off the scene

Briton Lee Hills, from Sunderland, was kept under police lockdown a short distance from the scene and sent the BBC a photograph from there.

Another witness, student Anttoni Numminen, said he had been playing pool in a bar when he heard gunshots. People began rushing into the bar, he said, and “the place immediately went on lockdown”.

Image copyright REUTERS

Image caption The market square in Turku was deserted after the attack

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila said his government was monitoring the situation closely. The interior minister and national police commissioner also said they were travelling to the city.

Security was also increased at key sites in the southern capital of Helsinki, where armed police could be seen at the central train station and the airport.

The interior minister said that because of the reports that the suspect might not be Finnish, security services were checking whether the immigration agency had any record of him.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that while details were still emerging “we strongly condemn this unprovoked attack which comes only 24 hours after the horror that unfolded in Spain”.

Finland has no past experience of jihadist attacks but it has seen a number of fatal gun attacks:

Three women were shot dead as they left a restaurant in south-east Finland in December 2016

A trainee chef shot dead 10 people at a college in 2008

A gunman killed eight people at a school in 2007.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285

Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk

Upload your pictures / video here

Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay

Text an SMS or MMS to 61124 (UK) or +44 7624 800 100 (international)

http://www.bbc.com/