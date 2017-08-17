Astana waste set-piece

Celtic 2-0 Astana

Posted at

55 mins

Jozo Simunovic fouls Junior Kabananga and concedes a free-kick about 30 yards from the Celtic goal. Patrick Twumasi clips the set-piece into the box but sends it too close to goalie Craig Gordon who gathers with ease. Celtic are in charge but the loss of just one goal would change the complexion of the tie.

Sinclair in the mood

Celtic 2-0 Astana

Posted at

54 mins

Scott Brown picks up the ball in the centre circle and easily sends his marker the wrong way before sliding the ball forward to Scott Sinclair. His legs are a blur as he advances at pace and passes to Leigh Griffiths in the Astana box. Alas, the linesman has his flag up for offside against Griffiths. Sinclair is beginning to show the form that made him the best player in Scotland last season.

YELLOW CARD

Celtic 2-0 Astana

Posted at

50 mins

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is booked for a high tackle on Igor Shitov.

Ifs and buts

Celtic 2-0 Astana

Posted at

47 mins

Sportsound commentator Liam McLeod points out that, with Olympiakos losing (and if they were to fail to get through their play-off match), then Celtic would be in the third pot for the group stage draw…if they can win the tie against Astana.

47 mins

Celtic have shown resourcefulness so far, taking advantage of slackness in the Astana defence to take command of the scoreline. If they show their experience and game-management awareness in the second half, they could end the tie as a contest. A clean sheet is vital, but Astana’s defence has been vulnerable enough to suggest that other Celtic goals are more than possible.

46 mins

Celtic begin the second half and win a free-kick straight away as Igor Shitov fells Kieran Tierney.

