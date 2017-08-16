Archaeologists have discovered three tombs that date back around 2,000 years in southern Egypt.

They were found in burial grounds in the Al-Kamin al-Sahrawi area in Minya province, south of Cairo.

The tombs contained a collection of different sarcophagi, or stone coffins, as well as clay fragments.

Egypt’s antiquities ministry said the discovery “suggests that the area was a great cemetery for a long span of time”.

One of the tombs, which was reached through a shaft carved in rock, contained four sarcophagi that had been sculpted to depict a human face.

In another, excavators found six burial holes, including one for the burial of a small child.



Sarcophagi which were discovered in a cemetery dating back about 2,000 years

Clay fragments found at the site date the tombs between the 27th Dynasty, founded in 525BC, and the Greco-Roman era, which lasted between 332BC and the 4th Century.

Ali al-Bakry, head of the mission, said one of the tombs contained bones believed to be the remains of “men, women and children of different ages”.

“These tombs were part of a large cemetery for a large city and not a military garrison as some suggest,” he said.

In a statement, the antiquities ministry said that “works are under way in order to reveal more secrets”.

This work follows previous excavation at the site, which began in 2015.

