Borussia Dortmund have rejected a bid from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele – and the player has been suspended and fined for missing training on Thursday.

The German club confirmed they met Barca representatives but the offer for the 20-year-old did not meet their valuation of the France international.

They added that Dembele moving to the Spanish side is “not currently likely”.

Head coach Peter Bosz said the club had been unable to contact the player but later confirmed he was in Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side said Dembele, who has been capped seven times by France, has been suspended until Monday.

He is reportedly a £135m target for Barcelona as a replacement for Brazil forward Neymar, who they sold to Paris St-Germain for a world record fee of £200m last week.

Dortmund signed Dembele on a five-year deal from Rennes in May 2016.

