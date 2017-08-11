Surrey batsman Mark Stoneman has replaced opener Keaton Jennings in England’s 13-man squad for their day-night Test against West Indies.

Uncapped leg-spinner Mason Crane comes in for Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson, while fit-again all-rounder Chris Woakes replaces seamer Steven Finn.

The Edgbaston game, the first of a three-match series, is the first day-night Test to be held in England and begins on Thursday, 17 August at 14:00 BST.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood is still ruled out because of a heel injury, while recent debutants Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones and Tom Westley all retain their places in the squad.

‘A step into the unknown’ for Stoneman

Stoneman, 30, will become the 12th opening partner for Alastair Cook since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012.

After leaving Durham for Surrey, he has scored 1,033 first-class runs this season, averaging 57.38 and hitting three centuries.

“It’s been a long road with some ups and downs along the way, so to get the call was quite a release of emotion and something I’m very proud of,” Stoneman told BBC Radio London.

“I’ve had 10 years as a professional so you’d hope I’d have worked things out by now.

“There are new challenges ahead and it’s a step into the unknown, but the experience I’ve had on various surfaces against the best Division One bowlers and some overseas players will stand me in good stead.”

Durham’s Jennings, 25, is dropped after averaging 15.88 in the 3-1 series victory over South Africa, having passed 50 only once since hitting a century on his debut in India.

National selector James Whitaker said he hoped Jennings will return to his county and “recapture the form” which made him the leading run-scorer in the 2016 County Championship.

“I am sure he will find his confidence and look to score runs in the remaining matches of this season,” added Whitaker.

Haseeb Hameed, 20, was left out of the South Africa series after struggling this season and again misses out, despite an unbeaten 77 for Lancashire this week – his first half-century in first-class cricket this year.

