RELEVANTES
South Africa MPs to vote in secret on Zuma no-confidence motion

South Africa MPs to vote in secret on Zuma no-confidence motion

8 Ago, 2017
Lore
Mundo
0
0

South African MPs will vote in secret on a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, the parliament’s speaker has announced.
Baleka Mbete made the ruling after opposition parties took the case to the Constitutional Court.
They believe that in a secret ballot, MPs from the governing African National Congress (ANC) would be more likely to vote against the president.
Mr Zuma has survived several previous votes of no-confidence.
The ANC has governed South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, and has a huge majority in parliament.
Ms Mbete’s decision took many by surprise and injects a new element of uncertainty into the proceedings against the president, reports the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko in Cape Town.
The question now is whether enough ANC MPs are prepared to make a stand against the president, she adds.
bbc.com

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.