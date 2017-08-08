Chelsea may have handed Manchester United “the last part of the jigsaw” by selling them midfielder Nemanja Matic, says former England striker Ian Wright.

The 28-year-old Serb, who joined for £40m, was United’s third summer buy after Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea won the Premier League title last season, finishing 24 points clear of sixth-placed United.

“Right now Chelsea are in a worse position than last year,” added Wright.

As well as selling Matic, Chelsea have told Spain striker Diego Costa he is free to leave, decided not to offer a new contract to veteran skipper John Terry and sold back-up keeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth.

The Blues have signed Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, Roma defender Antonio Rudiger and former Manchester City keeper Willy Caballero.

“They have signed Bakayoko from Monaco to replace Matic, but he has to come in and hit the ground running because Chelsea want to go far in the Champions League and defend the Premier League trophy,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club.

“They are getting rid of players who are experienced and from who you know exactly what you’re going to get.”

bbc.com