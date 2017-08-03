Neymar will earn 865,000 euros (£775,477) a week when the Brazil forward completes his world record move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain.

The 25-year-old’s wages will equate to 45m euros (£40.3m) a year before tax.

Barcelona have told the French club they must pay his 222m euro (£198m) fee “in full” and they are understood to be ready to meet his release clause.

It means PSG’s total outlay across the initial five-year deal will come to £400m.

The Brazil international arrived at training on Wednesday with his father and representative, and told the Spanish club he wanted to leave.

He was then given permission by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde not to train and to “sort out his future”.

The latest development comes two days after it emerged Barca were ready to push for a Financial Fair Play investigation if PSG signed Neymar.

That came after La Liga president Javier Tebas threatened, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, a legal response against the former Ligue 1 champions if European football’s governing body failed to take action.

He also said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had been made aware of the Spanish league’s intentions.

