England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley’s tournament-ending broken leg at Women’s Euro 2017 was caused by a collision with team-mate Steph Houghton, says boss Mark Sampson.

Manchester City’s Bardsley, 32, played on for over 10 minutes during Sunday’s quarter-final win over France.

“It was a hell of a bump. Steph gave her a whack by mistake,” said Sampson.

Liverpool’s Siobhan Chamberlain, 33, will replace Bardsley against the Netherlands in Thursday’s semi-final.

Earlier in the tournament, Houghton said she was “devastated” for City team-mate and Scotland striker Jane Ross, who was ruled out of the tournament after injuring her shoulder following a tackle by the England captain.

Chamberlain, who came on for Bardsley for the final 15 minutes against the French, has won 45 caps since making her Lionesses debut in 2004.

She also came off the bench when Bardsley was injured in England’s World Cup quarter-final win against Canada in 2015.

“Siobhan’s reputation and performances in these big games has been outstanding, she came off the bench in that quarter-final so she’s experienced that kind of atmosphere,” added Sampson.

“I’ve worked with Shiv for a number of years and I’ve got complete faith.

“My belief is she’s the best goalkeeper available in the tournament so we’re delighted to have her available to us, to come in and play hopefully a big part for us.”

The Football Association said Bardsley, who has fractured a fibula, will stay with the squad as they prepare to face the tournament hosts.

Midfielder Jill Scott will also miss the game in Enschede as she is suspended.

The Manchester City player, 30, picked up a second yellow card of the tournament in the 1-0 win over France.

