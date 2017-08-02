Saudi Arabia has launched a massive tourism development project that will turn 50 islands and other sites on the Red Sea into luxury resorts.

It hopes to attract both foreign tourists and domestic visitors as part of efforts to diversify the Saudi economy, as oil prices have fallen.

Visa restrictions on foreigners are to be eased in the tourist zone.

However, it is not clear whether dress codes and other restrictions in the conservative kingdom will be relaxed.

Alcohol, cinemas and theatres are prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

Women must wear loose-fitting, full-length robes known as “abayas” in public, as well as a headscarf if they are Muslim. They are not allowed to drive and often require a male guardian’s permission to study or travel abroad.

Construction of the new resorts is due to start in 2019. The first phase will include developing a new airport as well as luxury hotels and housing, and is expected to be complete in 2022.

