From shock results to “mystifying” refereeing and even a six-goal win for England, the Women’s European Championship has not been short on colour, goals or controversial refereeing decisions.

But, after 24 games, the 16 teams at the largest ever Women’s Euros have been whittled down to a last eight.

In-form England will face France on Sunday for a place in the semi-finals, but which other nations have made it through, who has looked liked winning the tournament, and what talking points have been thrown up so far?

Hosts Netherlands topped Group A, while holders Germany, surprise package Austria and dominant England were the other group winners.

Following this weekend’s last-eight ties, the semi-finals will take place on Thursday, before the final in Enschede on Sunday, 6 August.

The winner of the match between Netherlands and Sweden will meet England or France in the last four.

Who’s already gone out?

Norway might not immediately spring to mind as a powerhouse of international football but, in the European women’s game, they boast a proud record.

Having reached two of the past three finals, the two-time winners (1987 and 1993) are the second most successful side in the competition’s history and arrived in the Netherlands as the fifth-highest ranked team in the tournament.

However, the 2013 runners-up surprisingly slumped to three defeats from three in Group A, with their profligacy in front of goal summed up by Wolfsburg forward Caroline Graham Hansen’s missed penalty in a frustrating loss to Denmark that sealed their early elimination.

Despite being led in attack by Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg – the 2016 Uefa Best Women’s Player in Europe and BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year for 2017 – Norway failed to score a single goal.

Joining the Norwegians on an earlier-than-planned flight out of the Netherlands are Switzerland, Italy, Iceland, Belgium and Russia – the latter having never progressed beyond the group stages of the Euros.

Meanwhile, debutants Portugal and Scotland both earned their first wins at a major championship before exiting on head-to-head goal difference, with Spain progressing alongside England from Group D.

