Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he is “disappointed and frustrated” by the Senate’s failure to repeal the Obama-era healthcare act.

He is among several lawmakers to express frustration after three Republican senators opposed a bill to scale back parts of the US health law.

The so-called “skinny” repeal is the Senate’s third failed attempt to roll back Obamacare.

It is considered a blow to Republicans who vowed for years to repeal the law.

The legislation fell apart during the early hours on Friday, when Arizona Senator John McCain cast the decisive vote to reject the bill by 51 to 49 in the Republican-dominated Senate.

He joined Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in opposing the plan.

An estimate from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found the “skinny” repeal would have resulted in 16 million people losing their health insurance by 2026, with insurance premiums increasing by 20%.

What has Republican reaction been?

Mr Ryan said Republicans “should not give up” on the plan, but added that he would now turn his attention to overhauling the tax code.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, described the result as a “disappointing moment”.

He continued: “It’s time to move on.”

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks blamed Mr McConnell for the failure, telling CNN “the leadership at the top is responsible. The buck stops there”.

“If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next three and a half years?” he asked.

Mr Brooks added that Mr McConnell should pressure the Senate to pass a new version of former President Barack Obama’s signature law – the Affordable Care act – or step down.

Iowa Congressman singled out Mrs Murkowski and Mr McCain for the loss.

He said Mrs Murkowski “was initially appointed to her position by her father” and that her write-in campaign in 2010 “was essentially a revolt” against Republican primary voters.

Mrs Murkowski was elected to her fourth term last year.

Congressman Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, was among several lawmakers to share his disappointment on Twitter.

What have other people said?

President Trump lamented the failed vote during a speech at Suffolk County Community College in New York on Friday afternoon, but added “you can’t have everything”.

He told the crowd he said from the beginning to “let Obamacare implode” first and then repeal it.

“I turned out to be right,” he added.

A spokesman for Mr Obama weighed in on the debate on Friday, praising those who “mobilised, organised and made their voices heard”.

“President Obama still believes that it is possible for Congress to demonstrate the necessary bipartisanship and political courage to keep delivering on the promise of quality, affordable health insurance for Americans,” Kevin Lewis said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer lauded the three senators who voted against the bill.

“I have not seen a senator who speaks truth to power as strongly as well as frequently as John McCain,” he said at a news conference on Friday.

He also called Mrs Collins and Mrs Murkowksi tough women and said he spoke to Speaker Ryan on Friday about working on bipartisan legislation.

Is Trump partly to blame?

Instead of beating the drum for healthcare reform, the administration has been all over the map.

A hastily announced ban on transgender individuals in the armed forces, issued by presidential tweet. A press conference to herald efforts to combat gang violence. A campaign-style rally in Ohio with a focus on the threats of illegal immigration. A speech to a Boy Scouts gathering that was heavy on media bashing.

In case that wasn’t enough, over the past week the administration has been beset by internecine warfare. Mr Trump publicly questioned the effectiveness of his former campaign confidant, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, subjecting him to an increasingly angry barrage of tweets.

bbc.com