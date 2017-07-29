Carl Frampton’s fight against Andres Gutierrez has been called off after the Mexican injured himself by slipping in the shower on the eve of the bout.

Gutierrez, 24, suffered facial cuts, bruising to the head and broke two teeth in the accident.

Northern Irishman Frampton, 30, had earlier weighed in for the fight – which was due to take place in Belfast – a pound over the featherweight limit.

That meant the contest would not have been a WBC title eliminator for him.

WARNING: Image of Gutierrez’s facial injury below

Frampton’s manager Barry McGuigan said: “We’re all so disappointed. It was a freak accident.

bbc.com