Briton Jake Wightman knocked over a second off his personal best as he beat a high-quality field to win the 1500m at the Oslo Diamond League meeting.

The 22-year-old Scot finished in three minutes 34.17 seconds – his previous best was 3:35.49.

“In utter shock. Cannot believe I’ve just won a Diamond League,” he tweeted.

Fellow Briton CJ Ujah came second in the 100m, while Dutch world champion Dafne Schippers was disqualified after winning the 200m.

In the 1500m Kenya’s 2015 world silver medallist Elijah Manangoi crossed the line behind Wightman in a time of 3:34:30.

European silver medallist Marcin Lewandowski of Poland was third in 3:34.60.

Inspired to try athletics?

Hannah Cockcroft

Find out how to get into athletics with our inclusive guide.

Earlier, Ujah equalled his season’s best in the 100m, but was pipped to victory by Canada’s Andre De Grasse.

Ujah came home in 10.02 seconds – the same time he posted at the Rome meeting last week – just 0.01 behind De Grasse. Another Briton, Adam Gemili, was fourth in 10.13.

Meanwhile, there was controversy in the 200m when Schippers, 24, appeared to make a false start.

She suggested crowd noise was the reason for her error and instead of being disqualified was allowed to run, winning the race in 22.33 before subsequently being stripped of the victory.

Ivory Coast sprinter Muriel Ahoure, who was second in 22.74, was eventually declared the winner.

bbc.com