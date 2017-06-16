India cruised past Bangladesh to set up a mouthwatering Champions Trophy final against fierce rivals Pakistan.

Bangladesh looked likely to post a big total at Edgbaston, but from 154-2 they lost both Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) to Kedar Jadhav, and could only muster 264-7.

India were in complete control throughout the chase – Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 123 and Virat Kohli 96 not out as a nine-wicket win was sealed with almost 10 overs to spare.

Sunday’s final is at The Oval, where India will attempt to retain the crown they won in 2013.

It is likely to be a raucous, vibrant and colourful occasion and will hopefully produce a contest to match after two one-sided semi-finals – this and Pakistan’s defeat of England on Wednesday.

bbc.com