Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m.

The Sweden international, 22, travelled to Manchester on Wednesday to discuss terms and have a medical.

Lindelof, who has won 12 caps for Sweden, becomes United’s most expensive defender, overtaking the £29.1m paid for Rio Ferdinand in 2002.

“I’m thrilled,” said Lindelof, who joins on a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year.

“I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies,” added the centre-back, who made 47 appearances as Benfica won a Portuguese domestic double last season.

“Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United. Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer,” said Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

bbc.com