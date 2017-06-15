Transfer news

Striker Alvaro Morata, 24, could complete his £65m move from Real Madrid to Manchester United by early next week. (Daily Mirror)

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has said he will have to ‘sort’ through his offers this summer, with Arsenal and Real Madrid both keen on the 18-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal remain determined to resist any offer from Manchester City or Chelsea this summer for 28-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez. (Independent)

Manchester City will try to fund half of their huge summer transfer spree with a planned £130m clear-out, led by goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, and striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, for whom the Blues aim to get £25m each. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham want to sign England goalkeeper Hart on loan from Manchester City. (London Evening Standard)

The Hammers are also leading the chase for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and are poised to make a £10m bid for the 27-year-old. (Daily Star)

Diego Costa has had “lots of offers” to leave Chelsea this summer, according to the 28-year-old striker’s brother. (Daily Mirror)

If midfielder Marco Verratti wants to play for Barcelona next season, then the 24-year-old will have to take an active role in forcing through his Paris St-Germain exit, according to the French club. (Marca)

Striker Fernando Torres, 33, has rejected a big-money contract offer from Mexican side Queretaro to stay at Atletico Madrid for another season. (AS)

Forward Gareth Bale, 27, is not looking for a move away from Real Madrid despite Manchester United’s interest in signing him. (Daily Mail)

Leicester are set to offer Hull defender Harry Maguire a staggering £20.8m contract to join them, which will earn the 24-year-old £80,000 a week over five years. (Sun)

Hull manager Leonid Slutsky confirmed he has held discussions with Chelsea owner and compatriot Roman Abramovich over taking some Blues players on loan next season. (Daily Express)

Roma have warned Liverpool they won’t be bullied into selling 24-year-old winger Mohamed Salah, who they value at £35m. (Independent)

Liverpool and Chelsea are currently in a battle to sign 20-year-old Porto midfielder Ruben Neves. (A Bola, via Daily Star)

Basaksehir vice-president Mustafa Saral has said Tottenham and Manchester United target Cengiz Under, 19, is the subject of interest from a number of clubs. (Turkish-football)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are reportedly planning a double bid for Leicester City forwards Jamie Vardy, 30, and Ahmed Musa, 24. (Sun)

Everton will begin discussions in Italy regarding possible summer transfers, with one of their scouts naming AC Milan forward Carlos Bacca, 30, and Napoli striker Duvan Zapata, 26, as potential targets. (Radio CRC, via Daily Express)

Swansea are interested in bringing 33-year-old former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor back to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, 26, is reportedly hoping for a move back to Italy this summer, despite interest from Celtic. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Meanwhile…

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to Instagram to unveil his latest haircut, which appears to be a mixture of the French national colours and Chinese symbols. (Sun)

Jose Mourinho has been nicknamed “Daisy” by his Manchester backroom staff in reference to the film ‘Driving Miss Daisy’, because the Portuguese boss is always getting a lift to the training ground. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester have teamed up with rock band Kasabian to produce a new fashion range, which combines rock and roll and football. (Daily Mail)

Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma demonstrated his supreme punching ability in Tuesday’s friendly with Japan. Instead of kicking the ball from a clearance, he was able to fist the ball into the opposition half. (Sun)

West Ham face the possibility of having to play their first three matches of the season away from home because of the World Athletics Championships being held at the London Stadium. (Daily Express)

Best of Wednesday’s transfer news

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is working on potential deals for three France internationals as he prepares for some major departures. Monaco’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, his 21-year-old team-mate Thomas Lemar and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette, 26, are all targets. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton’s signing of 23-year-old England Under-21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland will kick off £150m of summer spending at Goodison Park. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham have turned down a £20m bid from Newcastle for 26-year-old midfielder Tom Cairney. (Independent)

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is considering a move for in-demand 36-year-old former Chelsea defender John Terry.(Birmingham Mail)

Betting on Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney joining Stoke City was suspended by one bookmaker on Tuesday, but the Potters have distanced themselves from a move for the 31-year-old England forward. (Stoke Sentinel)

