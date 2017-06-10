‘A magnificent piece of history for Bangladesh’

Champions Trophy, Group A, Cardiff:

New Zealand 265-8 (50 overs): Taylor 63, Mosaddek 3-13

Bangladesh 266-5 (47.2 overs): Shakib 114, Mahmudullah 102 not out, Southee 3-45

Bangladesh won by five wickets

Bangladesh produced a historic batting performance to beat New Zealand by five wickets and keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive in Cardiff.

Tim Southee’s brilliant opening spell reduced Bangladesh to 12-3 after the Black Caps made an underwhelming 265-8.

However, a record stand of 224 between Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) saw the Tigers complete a stunning win with 16 balls remaining.

They will qualify for the semi-finals if England beat Australia on Saturday.

It was an engrossing match as Shakib and Mahmudullah produced the highest partnership for Bangladesh in one-day cricket to wrest the game back from New Zealand, who are eliminated after the defeat.

The Tigers are reliant on the result at Edgbaston if they are to secure a place in the semi-final on 15 June but they will be able to reflect on a calm and impressive chase here.

Bangladesh stun in record stand

Mohammad Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah hit eight boundaries and two sixes as he made a century against New Zealand

From the position Bangladesh were in, with their key batsman dismissed for a duck, it took true determination to secure a victory.

The ball has barely swung throughout the tournament but Southee exploited the movement on a two-paced pitch to rip through Bangladesh’s top order.

Tamim Iqbal, a centurion in the opening match of the tournament, fell to the first delivery he faced and Southee barely let up with a tight, tempting line, helped by some sharp fielding.

Southee takes three early Bangladesh wickets

When Adam Milne bowled Mushfiqur Rahim with a 91mph delivery it felt as though Bangladesh had been left with too much to do but Jimmy Neesham’s introduction into the attack saw the game shift again.

Mahmudullah and Shakib targeted Neesham, alternating between attack and well-timed running to force New Zealand to rethink, and they were unable to stop Bangladesh’s steady accumulation.

Shakib’s century came first – brought up, fittingly, with a six – before Mahmudullah slashed Boult to the long-on boundary to bring up three figures.

Despite Shakib’s evident disappointment when he was bowled with just nine runs needed, his part had already been played. It was the first ever 200-run partnership for Bangladesh in ODI cricket, and it could not have come at a more opportune moment.

New Zealand bat themselves into trouble

Kane Williamson

New Zealand’s match against Australia was washed out before they lost to England and Bangladesh

New Zealand will be left to rue a third successive batting collapse which stopped them posting a truly competitive total.

Throughout the competition the Black Caps have been reliant on Kane Williamson, the lynchpin of the side, who made a century against Australia and 87 against England when no other player passed 40.

However, once he has fallen New Zealand have often followed suit, losing 7-37 against Australia and 8-65 against England after his dismissal.

Here, he withstood the tricky new ball conditions, dealing with Taskin’s pace well, and looked composed as he registered his 31st one-day half-century and put on 99 runs with Taylor.

His wicket – needlessly run out at the non-striker’s end – halted New Zealand’s momentum and, when Ross Taylor was caught out by a brilliant bit of slow bowling from Taskin for 63, the Black Caps floundered.

Four wickets fell for just 62 runs in the final 10 overs, New Zealand losing three wickets to spinner Mosaddek Hossain through a combination of poor shots and some tight Bangladesh bowling.

Completely stifled, they hit just three boundaries in the final seven overs and looked to be out of contention, before their bowlers struck.

