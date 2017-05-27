Manchester City have completed a £43m deal for Portugal attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva from French champions Monaco.

The 22-year-old, who will join City on 1 July, said: “I’m now at one of the best teams in the world”.

Silva has made 58 appearances for Monaco this season – including two against City in the Champions League – scoring 11 goals and 12 assists.

He said the chance to work with Pep Guardiola influenced his decision.

“Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don’t say no,” added the playmaker, who has played 12 times for Portugal, scoring once.

“If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.”

Guardiola’s City finished third in the Premier League this season, securing Champions League football next year.

Silva was integral to the Monaco side that reached the semi-finals, suffering eventual defeat to Juventus, who play Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, 3 June.

I am surprised in that I think that is the one area of the pitch where they have enough options. Manchester City’s attack has been sensational this season. Bernardo Silva is very similar to David Silva. I wouldn’t let David Silva go, I think he’s been tremendous.

You don’t know if other clubs were ready to push the button and City thought ‘we have got to do it’. There are some players that come along and you have to do it there and then.

Tottenham defender Danny Rose, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live

I played against him away this season and he’s the best opponent I faced. It’s a great addition and gives Pep Guardiola another attacking option.

