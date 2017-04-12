Snowdon summit view named best in UK in poll

The view from the top of Snowdon taking in a ‘magical’ lake has been named as the UK’s best sight.

The landscape topped a poll of more than 2,500 people – beating the Three Sisters mountains in Scotland’s Glencoe Valley, and Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The panorama looks across from the 3,560ft (1,085m) peak to Llyn Llydaw.

It is one of the legendary locations reputedly linked to King Arthur, his sword Excalibur, and the Lady of the Lake.

According to phone-maker Samsung, who carried out the poll, rolling countryside was the most important factor of a quintessentially British view.

The top ten views were:

Snowdonia – view of Llyn Llydaw from the summit of Snowdon, Wales Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England Loch Ness – view from Dores, Scottish Highlands, Scotland Buttermere, Lake District, England Westminster Bridge – view of the Palace of Westminster, London, England Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Loch Lomond – view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

bbc.com