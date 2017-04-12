RELEVANTES
Juventus 3-0 Barcelona

Juventus 3-0 Barcelona

12 Abr, 2017
Felipe
Deporte
0
0

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Juventus took charge of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona courtesy of a commanding home-leg display in Turin.

The Argentine forward curled home both of his goals before the break, the first from an angle inside the box and the second from a central position on the edge.

Juve turned a dominant lead into one that should see them go on and win the tie when Giorgio Chiellini showed strength and guile to steer home a header from a corner.

For the second European round running, Barca – who were as defensively suspect as they were in losing 4-0 to Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie – must come back from a heavy away defeat to progress.

However, after their record-breaking achievement to overturn that deficit against PSG, they will retain hope heading into the return leg at the Nou Camp on 19 April.

bbc.com

Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.