San Bernardino shooting: Two dead at California primary school

Two people have been killed in a shooting in a classroom of a primary school in San Bernardino, California, police have confirmed.

The victims, a female teacher and the suspect, were both adults, police Lt Mike Madden said. Two students were also in a critical condition, he added.

Police chief Jarrod Burguan described the incident as a suspected “murder-suicide” attempt.

The shooting happened at 10:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

Mr Burguan tweeted shortly after the incident that the suspect was “down” and there was “no further threat”. The school was immediately evacuated.

The shooting took place in a classroom of North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino county, 60 miles (96km) east of Los Angeles.

Police said they believe that the teacher was known to the gunman.

It is thought that the two injured children, who were airlifted to hospital, were not targeted by the killer.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Up to 600 students were transferred by bus to nearby Cajon High School, where they were later met by their parents.

“Police operations are continuing to secure the area,” Mr Burguan said earlier on Twitter, adding: “However, we do believe the threat is down.”

In December 2015, 14 people were killed and 21 others wounded when a couple entered a disabled service centre in San Bernardino and began firing at a group of county health workers.

bbc.com