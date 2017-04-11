Crytal Palace 3-0 Arsenal

Crystal Palace continued their recent revival to boost their Premier League survival hopes and leave Arsenal struggling to maintain their run of top-four finishes under Arsene Wenger.

Palace led through Andros Townsend’s close-range finish, doubling their lead when Yohan Cabaye’s shot looped in.

Luka Milivojevic clinched victory with a firm, low penalty as Palace moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

Sixth-placed Arsenal did not manage a shot on target in a poor second half.

Some travelling Gunners fans again called for manager Wenger, who has led Arsenal to top-four finishes in each of his previous 20 seasons at the helm, to leave the club.

The Frenchman’s side are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games remaining.

bbc.com