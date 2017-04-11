Claudio Ranieri: Former Leicester City boss thinks he may have been pushed out

Former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri believes that someone within the club was working against him, but does not think the players got him sacked.

The Italian led the Foxes to the Premier League title last season but was dismissed in February.

“I can’t believe my players killed me. No, no, no,” he told Sky Sports.

“Maybe it was someone behind me. I had a little problem the year before and we won the title. Maybe this year, when we lose, these people push a little more.”

When Ranieri was sacked Leicester were one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare was placed in charge and presided over five successive league victories and a Champions League last-16 win against Sevilla.

“I listen to a lot of stories,” added 65-year-old Ranieri, who refused to identify who he was referring to.

“I don’t want to say who it is. I am a loyal man. What I had to say, I said face to face.”

