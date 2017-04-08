Syria war: US warns of ‘more’ after missile strikes

The US envoy to the UN has warned America may take further action after bombarding a Syrian air base suspected of using chemical weapons.

Nikki Haley said her country would not stand by when chemical weapons were used, as it was in its “vital interest” to stop their proliferation.

Syrian ally Russia accused the US of encouraging “terrorists” with its unilateral actions.

Moscow has promised to strengthen its ally Syria’s anti-aircraft defences.

It is also closing down a hotline with the US designed to avoid collisions between their air forces over Syria.

At least six people are reported to have been killed in the US missile strikes early on Friday. US officials say the base was used to launch a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians on Tuesday.

According to Idlib’s opposition-run health authority, 89 people, including 33 children and 18 women, died in the suspected nerve agent attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun. Syria denies using nerve gas.

What are they saying in New York?

Ms Haley told an emergency session of the UN Security Council that America had acted to ensure Syrian President Bashar al-President Assad would never use chemical weapons again.

“We are prepared to do more but we hope that will not be necessary,” she said. “It is in our vital national security interest to prevent the spread and use of chemical weapons.”

She blamed Iran and Russia for standing by the Syrian government when it committed crimes. “Strengthening Assad will only lead to more murders,” she said.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov, described the US strikes as “illegitimate”.

Image copyright AFP

Image caption Vladimir Safronkov is representing Russia at the Security Council meeting

“When you take your own path, this leads to horrible tragedies in the region,” he told the Americans.

UK ambassador Matthew Rycroft said the strikes were a “proportionate response to unspeakable acts”

bbc.com.