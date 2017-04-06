Swansea City 1- 3

Tottenham produced a sensational late turnaround to beat a stubborn Swansea side and keep intact their aspirations of winning a first Premier League title.

Despite dominating possession, Spurs fell behind to a neat close-range finish from their former winger Wayne Routledge.

The visitors were camped in their opponents’ half for long periods but were frustrated by a combination of their own lack of a cutting edge and Swansea’s diligent defending, before Dele Alli eventually broke through to convert Christian Eriksen’s cross after 88 minutes.

Son Heung-min fired Tottenham ahead in added time, and then Eriksen completed the remarkable comeback with a curling effort.

While second-placed Spurs continue to breathe down the necks of leaders Chelsea, a third defeat in four games sees Swansea drop into the relegation zone.

bbc.com