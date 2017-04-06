Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender concerns Phil Neville

Ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes there is “something fundamentally wrong” with Luke Shaw that has forced manager Jose Mourinho to publically criticise him.

BBC pundit Neville scouted Shaw for United when he was at Southampton, believing the full-back, 21, would would become a star at Old Trafford.

But the £27m signing has played only three times since the end of November.

The England player says he will “fight to the last second” to prove himself.

Shaw came off the bench in Tuesday’s Premier League 1-1 draw with Everton and won the late penalty that salvaged a point for the home side.

bbc.com