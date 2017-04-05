Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an injury-time penalty but Manchester United drew at home again in the Premier League against Everton.

The 94th-minute spot-kick was awarded after Luke Shaw’s goal-bound shot was handled on the line by visiting defender Ashley Williams, who was given a red card.

The point meant United extended their unbeaten run to 20 games, but have now drawn nine games at home in the league and 12 overall, while opponents Everton missed the chance to leapfrog them in the table.

Everton’s opener came through Phil Jagielka’s clever, flicked finish from close range when he had his back to goal.

In response to going behind, Ander Herrera struck the crossbar after Joel Robles parried Daley Blind’s free-kick and the United midfielder also forced Toffees goalkeeper Robles into a full-stretch save.

Paul Pogba came on for the second half and headed against the bar from Ashley Young’s free-kick, while Ibrahimovic had a goal disallowed for offside in a disjointed United performance.

Louis van Mourinho?

United had 31 unsuccessful crosses (including open play and set-pieces) against Everton. Only five were successful

United were staring at defeat for the first time since their 4-0 drubbing against Chelsea in October before Ibrahimovic’s coolly taken penalty which sent Robles the wrong way.

Striker Ibrahimovic said before kick-off that he and the club are “still in talks” about signing a new deal for next season and they are indebted to the Swede for his 27 goals this term, many of which have been on important occasions.

It was a huge let-off for the hosts who had had 61.5% possession, plus 18 shots, but only three on target, showing their obvious weakness in front of goal.

Much of United’s play was in front of the Everton backline – often sideways and ponderous – without displaying any real strategy to breakdown the opposition.

Previous boss Louis van Gaal’s slow style of play was criticised by the supporters, but United’s last two performances have been a throwback to those days.

In fact, after 29 games in his first season, Van Gaal claimed 56 points and were fourth in the league, while Mourinho has two fewer points and are a place further back.

bbc.com