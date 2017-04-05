Cyber-bully faces extradition to Canada in Amanda Todd case

A Dutchman has lost his appeal against extradition for his alleged role in the cyber-bullying case of a 15-year-old Canadian girl who took her own life.

The Dutch Supreme Court ruling follows an agreement by the country’s authorities to send the convicted cyber-bully to Canada.

Aydin C faces trial on charges related to Amanda Todd’s online harassment.

He was sentenced last month in the Netherlands to 11 years for internet fraud and blackmail.

Image caption The YouTube video Amanda Todd posted five weeks before taking her own life has been watched millions of times

It is not clear when extradition might take place.

Under Dutch law the country’s justice minister must personally approve the request before it can be carried out.

Amanda posted her story on YouTube in 2012, where she described the harassment she suffered after a man she met online threatened to publish a photo of her breasts on the internet.

Her video was watched millions of times and sparked a global debate about cyber-bullying.

She took her own life a few weeks later in her British Columbia home.

The Dutch suspect was convicted in the Netherlands in March of blackmailing dozens of young people around the world into performing sex acts in front of web cams.

His victims were from countries as far away as Britain, Canada, Norway and the US.

The cyber-bully was arrested in January 2014.

He faces additional cyber-bullying charges in Canada related to making and distributing child pornography, extortion and harassment.

