Trump Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch faces Senate showdown

Democrats have enough votes to use a tactic called a filibuster to thwart President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Four more Senate Democrats said they would use the procedural roadblock on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, giving the party the 41 votes they need.

Republicans may then resort to the so-called “nuclear option”, changing the rules to ram through their nominee.

The nomination went through committee on Monday.

The stage is now set for a showdown on Friday when it goes to the full Senate.

The standoff could leave Congress even more plagued by bitter gridlock.

Many Democrats say Mr Gorsuch has shown he is too prone to favouring corporations to earn their support.

Republicans control the Senate chamber by 52 to 48, but need 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster.

But changing the rules means they can overcome the obstruction without 60 votes.

bbc.com