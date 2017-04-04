St Petersburg attack: What we know

The bomb went off at around 14:30 local time (11:30 GMT) in St Petersburg after a train left Sennaya Ploshchad station, heading south for Tekhnologichesky Institut on the blue, north-south metro line.

Initial reports spoke of two bombs but it gradually became clear that there was a single blast, possibly in the third carriage of the train.

Dozens of people were wounded, and seven people died in the immediate aftermath. Another victim died on the way to hospital and two more fatalities were confirmed later in hospital. The wounded were taken to four city hospitals.

Although the explosion happened in between the two stations the driver continued to Tekhnologichesky Institut to enable victims to be helped more easily. Russia’s investigative committee said this decision may have helped prevent further losses.

Second, more powerful device

Early indications were that the bomb was an improvised device made out of the explosive TNT and was possibly hidden in a briefcase close to the carriage doors. Pictures from the scene showed mangled doors and bodies on the floor of the platform.

Minutes later another device was found propped up against a wall at another city metro station, Ploshchad Vosstaniya. That was safely defused and reports said it contained 1kg of TNT, more than used in the original blast.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described the blast as a “terrorist act” and Russia’s investigative committee said it was opening a criminal inquiry under article 205 of the criminal code which refers specifically to terrorist acts. The committee said that all other possibilities were being investigated too.

Suspect on train

No organisation has said it carried out the attack but a local website Fontanka.ru and Ren TV published a photo captured by CCTV cameras of a bearded man wearing a black hat and coat. It is not known if he survived the blast.

At the time of the explosion President Vladimir Putin was just outside Russia’s second city, meeting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at the Konstantin palace in Strelna.

The St Petersburg metro was shut down and three days of mourning declared. Traffic in surrounding streets and in much of central St Petersburg was brought to a standstill for hours, and volunteers offered lifts via social media to people trying to get home.

Moscow authorities said they were taking additional security measures on the Russian capital’s metro, and at stations, airports and other public places.

Russia’s transport infrastructure has been targeted before.

In 2013, suicide bombers killed 31 people in consecutive attacks in Volgograd, on the central station and a trolleybus

In 2011, a bombing at Domodedovo airport in Moscow claimed 35 lives

In 2010, 38 people were killed in an attack on the Moscow metro by two female suicide bombers

In 2009, Islamist militants from the North Caucasus blew up the Nevsky express train from Moscow to St

Petersburg, killing 27 people. Two years earlier another express train on the same line was derailed by a bomb.

bbc.com