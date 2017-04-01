Dunde 0-7 Aberdeen

Defender Andrew Considine scored a hat-trick as Aberdeen hammered a dismal Dundee side to ensure Celtic must wait to be crowned Premiership champions.

A win for Dee would have handed the title to Celtic, but their visitors put that prospect to bed in the first half.

A Considine double and goals from Adam Rooney and Kenny McLean had Derek McInnes’ men 4-0 up at the break.

Ryan Jack hit the fifth before Niall McGinn tapped home and Considine completed his hat-trick.

Celtic will clinch the title on Sunday if they beat Hearts at Tynecastle (12:30 BST kick-off)

Aberdeen are 11 points clear of Rangers in third, while Dundee are eighth.

Adam Rooney was on the end of a delightful Shay Logan delivery to make it 2-0

Outstanding Aberdeen

The Dons are in a very strong position to finish second behind Celtic, with their showing here throwing the gauntlet down to Rangers before their meeting next weekend.

Their performance was even more dominant than the scoreline suggests.

Aberdeen bossed it from the first whistle and Considine nodded over the bar with a great early chance.

He made up for that miss soon after, powering home a header from Jonny Hayes’ perfect delivery.

Rooney drew a good stop from Dee keeper Scott Bain, but the striker did not have to wait long to add his name to the scoresheet, headed in Shay Logan’s exquisite cross.

McLean slammed in number three with his right foot before Considine cashed in on sloppy defending to nod his second.

There was no let-up after the break as Jack slotted the fifth in off the post, McGinn tapped home and Considine slid in to seal his hat-trick.

Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack produced a fine finish to make it 5-0

Dundee demolished

What a horrible evening this was for Paul Hartley’s side.

Not many teams would have contained Aberdeen in this form, but Hartley will be furious at some of his side’s defending.

They have been depleted by injury but that does not account for such a display.

The absence of injured striker Marcus Haber seemed to have a major impact as his replacement Faissal el Bakhtaoui was unable to hold the ball up and bring team-mates into the game.

Weekend results will determine how damaging this has been for Dundee, whose next game away to Ross County takes on added significance as they look to avoid being dragged into the relegation scrap.

Star men

Every player in red did themselves proud, but Considine and McLean deserve special mention.

McLean stood out all night and it was significant that he was removed after an hour, with some key games coming up for the Pittodrie outfit.

Considine, of course, takes the majority of the headlines thanks to his first hat-trick as a professional.

Individually and collectively, the Dons were sensational.

It seems this Aberdeen team is going from strength to strength, which promises much for the remainder of the season.