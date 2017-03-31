School apologises for ‘slut-shame’ prom posters about appropriate dresses

A US high school has apologised for posting photos of what is and isn’t appropriate to wear to its prom.

Earlier this week, student Lily Willingham shared a photo of four flyers seen on campus at Stanton College Prep in Florida.

Each showed a different prom dress with a comment on how appropriate the outfit is.

One showed a skirt slashed to the thigh, another was backless and one had a plunging neckline.

Each of these had the message “Going to Stanton Prom? No you’re not.”

A fourth, floor-length dress where only the woman’s arms were revealed had the message “Yes you are. Good girl.”

Lily says the posters were seen on campus a week before students were due to attend the prom.

The college has since said that the photos Lily shared were not “approved policy” and that they had been removed from campus.

The hashtag #SCPGoodGirl has trended on Twitter and students at the university have spoken on social media about their disappointment at the posters.

“The language is degrading and insulting,” wrote Hafsa Quraishi on Facebook.

“Their use of ‘girl’ is derogatory; these are women.”

Christian Mortimer said he was angry because the posters suggested female students would be to blame if any sexual assaults took place at the prom.

“We are upset by the fact that this encourages the mindset that women are responsible for rape, sexual immortalities etc, because of the way they dress,” he tweeted.

Students have since protested against the posters by wearing t-shirts with women symbols on them in support of females at the school.

Newsbeat has contacted Duval County Public Schools for an official response to the backlash against the posters.

