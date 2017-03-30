Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a hip injury.

The 25-year-old Argentina international has not played for Spurs since October because of the problem and will undergo surgery on Saturday.

Tottenham said Lamela had “achieved a good level of function” but was not at a stage to make a return to training, leading to the decision to operate.

“I tried everything to recover but my hip is still not 100%,” Lamela tweeted.

“I can’t compete at the level I want to. I’ll face this challenge with a positive attitude and can’t wait to get back with the team and be stronger.”

Lamela had made 14 appearances this season for Spurs before the injury.

He joined Tottenham from Roma in 2013 and enjoyed a superb season last term, scoring 13 goals.

Spurs are second in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who they also play in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.