Buildings sustained damage and outdoor furniture was flung into this motel’s pool.
Large trees were uprooted by the storm’s forceful winds.
Residents along the coast, including those in the town of Ayr, have been evacuated.
Children were given the day off as schools closed during the emergency.
Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology satellite images on Tuesday afternoon showed a white swirl over Queensland as the cyclone made landfall.
Interactive weather-tracking website WindyTV also shows the cyclone.
On Monday, storm clouds were seen over Ayr as the cyclone approached.
Satellite images courtesy of Australian Bureau of Meteorology.