France 0- 2 Spain

Video technology was used to correct two wrong decisions as Spain beat France in a friendly in Paris.

France striker Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out by a video assistant referee for offside.

And Spain’s second goal, scored by Gerard Deulofeu, was awarded by the video official after an assistant referee wrongly flagged for offside.

David Silva opened the scoring for Spain with a penalty after Laurent Koscielny fouled Deulofeu.

Griezmann had earlier had a headed goal ruled out when referee Felix Zwayer reversed his initial decision after receiving a message in his earpiece from the video assistant referee, who was sat in a truck outside the Stade de France.

Replays showed Layvin Kurzawa was narrowly offside when he headed the ball to Griezmann, with the decision to overturn the goal made in about 30 seconds.

The Spanish players were able to celebrate their second goal following the referee’s conversation with his video assistant

Deulofeu’s goal – from a Jordi Alba cross – was awarded after a conversation between the referee and the video assistant that lasted about a minute.

Video assistant technology was first used in September, in France’s 3-1 friendly win in Italy.

It was then used at the Fifa Club World Cup, and the Football Association wants to use it in next season’s FA Cup from the third round onwards.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino would like the system to be used at the World Cup in Russia next year.

bbc.com